The 29-year-old scored Ghana’s first goal as the Black Stars drew 2-2 with the Squirrels on Tuesday, June 25 evening.

Although it was a disappointing performance from the Black Stars, Ayew etched his name into Ghana folklore with his goal.

The forward is now Ghana’s top score at the AFCON with nine goals - one ahead of Asamoah Gyan.

Ayew made his debut in the AFCON at the age of 17, when he was named in Ghana’s squad for the tournament in 2008.

He went on to score his first AFCON goal in 2010, netting the only goal as Ghana defeated Burkina Faso 1-0.

The Black Stars skipper has since scored his every AFCON he’s played in, scoring against the likes of Mali, Tunisia, Senegal, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Uganda, DR Congo and Benin.

Ayew will hope to add to his AFCON goals when the Black Stars play against defending champions Cameroon on Saturday.

Watch all of Ayew's record nine AFCON goals for Ghana below: