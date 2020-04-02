CK Akonnor scored a cheeky 89th-minute goal to seal the doom of Schalke 04 in a 2-0 win for his side on 2nd December 2000.

The former Black Stars skipper became the first Africa to captain Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

CK Akonnor enjoyed a good stint with the club and managed to score 13 goals after making 121 appearances.

The 46-year-old aside from his impressive club career had some great moment with the senior national football team of Ghana, representing them in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2000 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).