In what seems to be the most trending on Social Media this weekend, we bring from the archives Don Bortey's free-kick that sank the Porcupines

Ten years ago, a lone goal scored by Bernard Don Bortey in the 10th minute was all that Accra Hearts of Oak needed to beat arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the second match of the GHALCA/MTN Top 4 tournament at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

The goal came from a free kick which was expertly taken by Don Bortey after Louis Quainoo had whacked down Douglas Nkrumah just outside the penalty box and the back-to-battan, Bortey made no mistake when he delivered a curling kick to hit the net with goalkeeper Isaac Amoako sprawling.

Watch the video below...

credit: Ghanaweb