The scorer of the all-important goal for the visitors was Vinnt Bongonga Kombe: He scored in the second half to hand the Sudanese an advantage ahead of the second leg.

Kombe has scored 8 goals in the 14 CAF Champions League matches and this further strengthens his stranglehold on the competition.

The first half was a balanced game, but either side failed to find the back of the net.

After the break, Al Hilal took the game to Asante Kotoko and gave the hosts a torrid time. Al Hilal managed to easily break into the Kotoko 18-yard box and created more decent chances with the Kumasi giants only trying to shoot from a distance because they had it difficult to penetrate the vital areas.

Al Hilal after wasting several goal-scoring opportunities finally recorded the match-winner when a through ball was delivered to Vinnt Bongonga Kombe and he made no mistake in directing it into the blind side of Razak Abalora in the post to hand the visitor all the three points.

There were several top Kotoko men in the stands looking on.

Among them was former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.

Kotoko will now have to play above themselves in Omdurman in two weeks to defeat Al Hilal and qualify or drop into the CAF Confederation Cup.