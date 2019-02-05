This incident has happened barely four months after he slipped and fell down in a similar fashion at Wembley in an attempt to skip a rope on his way into the stadium.

Jose Mourinho who has clout as one of the finest coaches in the history of the beautiful game accepted an invitation to attend the ceremony opening of the ice hokey game between Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) between Avangard Omsk and SKA Saint Petersburg in the city of Balashikha near Moscow, Russia.

However, Mourinho after presenting a symbolic face-off to the match slipped and fell on his bum, and a video of the Portuguese manager falling on a red carpet on the ice rink in Balashikha has gone viral on social media.

Mourinho was recently sacked as coach of Manchester United after a two and half season with the club.

He had previously coached clubs such as FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.