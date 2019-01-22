Barcelona had targeted several players including Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata as Luis Suarez’s back after letting Munir El Haddadi leave the club.

However, Kevin-Prince Boateng out of the blue got the nod due to the following three reasons as revealed by Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona needed someone with Spanish experience. In the 2016/17 season Kevin-Prince Boateng defied all odds in his debut La Liga season by scoring 10 goals for Las Palmas and emerged as the club’s top scorer.

Secondly Barcelona settled on Kevin-Prince Boateng because he has a proven track record playing for big clubs and at the highest level. Kevin-Prince Boateng excelled with AC Milan and he also justified himself in the shirts of the Black Stars, especially in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Mundo Deportivo also revealed that Barcelona were motivated by the fact that the signing of Kevin-Prince will let them get the best out of Luis Suarez, who has been having an inconsistent season with the Catalans.

They believe he would offer keen competition for s starting spot in the attacking role with Luis Suarez, which would make the Uruguayan to step up his game.

It is also believed that the decision for Kevin-Prince Boateng to accept to join Barcelona on loan also influenced their decision to sign him, because it wouldn't be a financial burden to the club.

Boateng, 31 was unveiled by Barcelona on Monday and was handed the jersey number 19.

He is the first Ghanaian to join the Catalans and only the 14 African to do so.