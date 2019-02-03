Muntari signed a six-month loan deal with Spanish second tier outfit, which his first time of joining a club, since parting ways with Deportivo La Coruna, six months ago.

Albacete took to their Twitter handle to share a video of Sulley Muntari’s arrival to Castile–La Mancha, where the club is based.

The former AC Milan midfielder expressed his joy for returning to football

“I can’t wait to see everybody and can’t start training for the new adventure and for the new family,” he said.

The former Ghana international has rich experience having played for Udinese, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Pescara and Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia will be crucial for his new side.

Muntari won the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 under Jose Mourinho and also played for rivals AC Milan.

Watch