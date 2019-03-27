The 2019 AFCON is two and half months away and Ghana are one of the familiar faces that have made it to the competition to be held in Egypt.

Andre Ayew who will be playing in his 6th Africa Cup of Nations is optimistic this is the moment for Ghana to end their long wait for a continental trophy.

“I think Ghana, for the past 10-15 years, have always been part of the favourites for the Afcon and it wouldn’t change,” said Ayew.

“There are other three or four countries who are at similar levels to us. They have the same pressure in their country but we need it, we want it and will do everything to get it.

“Everyone is going to give everything he has in his body to make sure that we go as far as we can to go and bring the trophy.

“If we give everything we have, at the end of it, everything is in the hands of Allah and he will deliver what we deserve to have.”

Andre Ayew was part the of the Black Stars team that lost both the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola and the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.