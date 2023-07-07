We let Ghana down – Ernest Nuamah apologises for poor AFCON U-23 showing

In a statement on social media, Nuamah said the team could have done better to qualify Ghana for the 2024 Olympic Games.

He stated, "No excuses, but our performances as a group were below expectations. Personally, I could have done better to help the team. As a group, if we ever have the opportunity again, Ghana deserves better."

Nuamah further reflected, "I made some wrong decisions, but I am grateful for this opportunity."

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatedly, former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor slammed the captain of the Black Meteors, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

According to him, Barnieh could follow in the footsteps of Adiyiah, who faded away after starring at the U20 World Cup in 2009.

Taylor said the player has lost focus and warned that he would fade into obscurity if he doesn’t regain focus.

Pulse Ghana

“He has lost focus on the field. If he doesn’t receive proper psychological support, his performance could deteriorate even further,” Taylor told Angel FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can simply compare his previous performances to his current state; he might even fare worse than Adiyiah.”