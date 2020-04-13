Ghanaian clubs have been lamenting about difficulty in raising money pay their players after the Ghana Premier League was suspended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Football Association and the Ghana League Club Association met the Ministry for Youth and Sports to explain why the clubs should be considered for Covid-19 Stimulus package the Government of Ghana is making available for companies during unusual time.

Albert Commey CEO of Techiman Eleven Wonders has said that his side will need a loan in order to settle the March outstanding salaries for his players.

“March Salaries are outstanding for players, technical and administrative staff which is close to 50 persons”, The club CEO disclosed this in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

“If it should remain like this, paying April salary too will be very difficult and we shouldn’t forget these players are also breadwinners of their various families”.

“We will be happy if football could get it’s share of government ‘s stimulus package so we can pay them their salaries,it’s not easy for us” he narrated.

“Looking at the scary nature of Covid-19, you just have to sacrifice for everything”.

“We had to meet the owner of Techiman Eleven Wonders at his village on Sunday on how to pay these salaries and Nana Ameyaw told us if even we have to go for a loan facility to pay them we have to because his cashew business has halted, a previous consignment sent to China has not being sold and no export has being done as well”, Albert Commey concluded..