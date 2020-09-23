On March 2000 Asante Kotoko suffered their worst defeat rivals Accra Hearts of Oak, courtesy of Ishmael Addo’s brace and a goal each from Emmanuel Osei Kuffour and Kenneth Sarpong.

Asante Kotoko’s highest ever win against their Hearts of Oak was a 3-0 win in 1980, so the 4-0 victory gives the Accra giants the bragging right.

Nana Yaw Amponsah who was appointed a month ago as the CEO of the 23 times champions of Ghana is aiming at inspiring the Kumasi giants to an unprecedented victory against Hearts to avenge the humiliating 4-0 loss.

"Accra Hearts of Oak once beat Asante Kotoko 4-0. To be able to reverse that, we need a WAFA Academy kind of team to be able to reverse that scoreline," said Nana Yaw Amponsah at the unveiling ceremony of his new management team at the Kumasi Sports hotel on Tuesday, September 22.

The 4-0 defeat is Asante Kotoko's second-biggest defeat in the history of the Ghanaian topflight league after losing 5-0 to Ebusua Dwarfs in 1969.