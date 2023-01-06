We’ll make Ghana proud at the CHAN tournament – Gladson Awako

Speaking to the media ahead of the tournament, Awako said the team has prepared very well and cannot wait to display it on the field.

“We are very calm, very relaxed and waiting for our day to get on the pitch and make our nation proud. To clean whatever went wrong at the World Cup. We will make sure we put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.

“So far so good I will say the team spirit has been good. We are all cooperating very well and the togetherness in the team is very very great. I believe that when we carry it on into the games, it will help us to get far in this competition,” he said.

The 31-year old also acknowledged the efforts of the management team, outlining their ability to meet the needs of the players as a factor to the positive environment in camp.

Pulse Ghana

“We are very motivated. If you see how the management has treated us, they make sure they provide all our needs. And for us the players, we are only waiting to be on the field to do our work and also to make the nation proud,” he added