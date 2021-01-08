Current form

Legon Cities

They are lying at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table, with just three points.

The Accra side have recorded just two goals and they were both from the spot-kick, so they are yet to score a goal from open play this season.

The Royals remain the only side without a win this season.

This is Legon Cities worst start to the Ghana Premier League after seven league games (D3,L4)

They have drawn two and lost one of their three home league games.

Legon Cities marksman Asamoah Gyan is still yet to make his first start of the season.

Gyan was sidelined for some weeks due to injuries, but he has returned to training and is expected to make the matchday squad for this game.

WAFA

They are lying third on the league log, having won 4, drawn 1 and lost two

WAFA have scored 13 goals this season and they are tied with Hearts of Oak as the 2nd highest-scoring team.

They have won one and lost two of their three away league games

The Sogakope boys, despite being one of the teams with most goals, have also let in as many as 10 goals:

WAFA’s marksman is Daniel Lomotey and he is the leading top scorer in the league with 7 goals. Only King Faisal (15 goals) and Elmina Sharks (11 goals), have conceded more than them.

Head to head

WAFA have dominated their league clashes against Legon Cities.

In six meetings, the academy boys have won three (3), drawn two (2) and lost one (1) against Legon Cities.

At the home of Legon Cities, WAFA have won 1, drawn 1 and lost 1 against the Royals.

It would be recalled that last season Legon Cities thrashed WAFA 4-1 in Accra , but the season was truncated.

This is their first meeting on matchday 7 and also in the month of January in the league

Summary

Total- 6

Legon Cities wins- 1

WAFA- 3

Draws- 2

At the home of Legon Cities

Total- 3

Legon Cities wins- 1

WAFA- 1

Draws- 1

N/B: Head to head doesn’t include the 2018 and 2019-2020 GPL results because these seasons were truncated

Details

Unofficial

2020

06/03/20

Legon Cities 4-1 West African Football Academy

2018

06/05/18

West African Football Academy 1-1 Legon Cities

Official

2017

Matchday 3

26/03/17

Matchday 3

Legon Cities 1-4 West African Football Academy

Matchday 28

08/10/17

West African Football Academy 3-0 Legon Cities

2016

Matchday 12

18/05/16

Legon Cities 1-1 West African Football Academy

Matchday 19

17/07/16

West African Football Academy 2-1 Legon Cities

2015

Matchday 15

29/04/15

West African Football Academy 0-0 Legon Cities

Matchday 16

07/06/15

Legon Cities 2-0 West African Football Academy