‘With this performance, we will do it in Libya against Sudan’ – Otto Addo tells Ghanaians

The coach in a post-match conference admitted that the Black Stars journey to qualifying to the tourney will be complex and believed with the performance they put up against Sudan they can achieve good result.

“We can win the next game and still not qualify. We have a long way to go. It’s going to be tough, but with this performance, we will do it in Libya against Sudan,” he said.

The Black Stars had a good game overall against the Sudanese in both halves of the game with a dominant performance but the stars were unlucky in front of goal post.

Otto Addo’s assertion of the game had positive drawings, admitting their fate is in their hands when they go for the second leg encounter.

“The positive thing is that it’s still in our own hands. We have to win the next game, and that’s all,” he added.

Black Stars AFCON journey

Pulse Ghana