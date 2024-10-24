'Local players deserve the chance we gave Asamoah Gyan and others' - Yahaya Mohammed

The Black Stars have recently been dominated by foreign-based players, with the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, and others being notable examples. The former Porcupine Warriors attacker suggests that locally-based players should be given equal opportunities in the national team.

“It’s important to give local players a fair chance. Our local players deserve the chances we gave to the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, and others,” he said in an interview with Kessben FM.

Speaking on their abilities and capabilities, he believes that if they are not given opportunities, it will be difficult to assess their potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They need more playing time to shine. No one can prove whether they can play or not if they are not given the chance,” he added.

He further expressed his disappointment with the Black Stars’ technical handlers for neglecting the local players despite monitoring them.

“Four players were unable to join the Black Stars for the Sudan games, but the technical team overlooked the local players and opted for other foreign-based players as replacements. It seems they have no plans for the local players at the moment,” he added.

Ghana's next AFCON qualifier

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT