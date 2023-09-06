ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Yaw Dabo secures 16 plots of land for construction of his soccer academy

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has secured 16 plots of land for the construction of a sports complex to house his soccer academy.

Yaw Dabo secures 16 plots of land for construction of his soccer academy (Video)
Yaw Dabo secures 16 plots of land for construction of his soccer academy (Video)

The large parcel of land is located at Yawbarima Krom in the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the comic actor is seen standing at the site, with work already ongoing as some excavators cleared the weeds.

“I’ve faced a lot of challenges since starting this academy. But things are gradually picking up by God’s grace,” Yaw Dabo told Christ TV about his ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The land is 16 plots, which is four acres. Sometimes you have about 30 to 35 players under your care and the pressure is not easy, because they have to eat morning, afternoon and evening, and I have other workers that I have to pay too.”

The actor recently revealed that the main reason for establishing a football academy is to support talented footballers who are less privileged.

Dabo said he aimed to give back to society and often goes to orphanages and villages to recruit players for his academy.

Yaw Dabo: I established soccer academy to support the less-privileged Pulse Ghana

"I have the Dabo Soccer Academy, because we have to support others. That's my dream because, when you get money, you have to give it to somebody because everybody needs help,” he told Marca.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Me, too. I need help. My brother needs help. So I want to give back to my society to support others. I go to orphanages and I go to the villages to bring talented players to everybody to see that in Ghana we have very talented players.

"A lot of good players are in the academy and go to school. I have workers, coaches and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy.”

Yaw Dabo appeals to Real Madrid and super-agent Jorge Mendes to partner his academy Pulse Ghana

In May, the Kumawood actor toured various European countries to build a network between his academy and clubs on the continent.

He made stops in Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dabo then headed to Spain and was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Yaw Dabo secures 16 plots of land for construction of his soccer academy (Video)

    Video: Yaw Dabo secures 16 plots of land for construction of his soccer academy

  • Eddie Nketiah: It was really hard to choose Ghana after England call-up

    ‘It was really hard to choose Ghana after receiving England call-up’ – Eddie Nketiah

  • Joseph Paintsil pulls out of Black Stars squad for CAR game due to injury

    Joseph Paintsil pulls out of Black Stars squad for CAR game due to injury

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper receives two-bedroom house paid for by Mahama (Video)

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper receives two-bedroom house paid for by Mahama

Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of his son Fredrick

‘Daddy loves you’ – Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of son Fredrick

Black Queens: Memunatu Sulemana says she caught teammate in coach’s bed

Bombshell: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper narrates how she caught teammate in coach’s bed

Oliver Kahn celebrates Sammy Kuffour’s birthday with life-saving CPR photo from 2001

Germany's Oliver Kahn celebrates Sammy Kuffour’s birthday with life-saving CPR photo from 2001