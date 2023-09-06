Video: Yaw Dabo secures 16 plots of land for construction of his soccer academy

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the comic actor is seen standing at the site, with work already ongoing as some excavators cleared the weeds.

“I’ve faced a lot of challenges since starting this academy. But things are gradually picking up by God’s grace,” Yaw Dabo told Christ TV about his ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The land is 16 plots, which is four acres. Sometimes you have about 30 to 35 players under your care and the pressure is not easy, because they have to eat morning, afternoon and evening, and I have other workers that I have to pay too.”

The actor recently revealed that the main reason for establishing a football academy is to support talented footballers who are less privileged.

Dabo said he aimed to give back to society and often goes to orphanages and villages to recruit players for his academy.

Yaw Dabo: I established soccer academy to support the less-privileged Pulse Ghana

"I have the Dabo Soccer Academy, because we have to support others. That's my dream because, when you get money, you have to give it to somebody because everybody needs help,” he told Marca.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Me, too. I need help. My brother needs help. So I want to give back to my society to support others. I go to orphanages and I go to the villages to bring talented players to everybody to see that in Ghana we have very talented players.

"A lot of good players are in the academy and go to school. I have workers, coaches and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy.”

Yaw Dabo appeals to Real Madrid and super-agent Jorge Mendes to partner his academy Pulse Ghana

In May, the Kumawood actor toured various European countries to build a network between his academy and clubs on the continent.

He made stops in Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

ADVERTISEMENT