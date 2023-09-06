The large parcel of land is located at Yawbarima Krom in the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti Region.
Video: Yaw Dabo secures 16 plots of land for construction of his soccer academy
Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has secured 16 plots of land for the construction of a sports complex to house his soccer academy.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the comic actor is seen standing at the site, with work already ongoing as some excavators cleared the weeds.
“I’ve faced a lot of challenges since starting this academy. But things are gradually picking up by God’s grace,” Yaw Dabo told Christ TV about his ambition.
“The land is 16 plots, which is four acres. Sometimes you have about 30 to 35 players under your care and the pressure is not easy, because they have to eat morning, afternoon and evening, and I have other workers that I have to pay too.”
The actor recently revealed that the main reason for establishing a football academy is to support talented footballers who are less privileged.
Dabo said he aimed to give back to society and often goes to orphanages and villages to recruit players for his academy.
"I have the Dabo Soccer Academy, because we have to support others. That's my dream because, when you get money, you have to give it to somebody because everybody needs help,” he told Marca.
"Me, too. I need help. My brother needs help. So I want to give back to my society to support others. I go to orphanages and I go to the villages to bring talented players to everybody to see that in Ghana we have very talented players.
"A lot of good players are in the academy and go to school. I have workers, coaches and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy.”
In May, the Kumawood actor toured various European countries to build a network between his academy and clubs on the continent.
He made stops in Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.
Dabo then headed to Spain and was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City.
