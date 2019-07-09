According to ace sports enthusiast and TV presenter, Nana Aba Anamaoh, the Black Stars players crying after the defeat to Tunisian on Monday, July 8 is not enough to appease Ghanaians.

“Are the players not offering any form of apology for the energy invested in them”? she asked. And called on them to “donate half of their bonuses to charity to show that they are sorry.”

“They should do more than crying,” she noted in an interview of Joy FM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Rating the individual performances of the players, she said, “I was expecting more from Asamoah Gyan. But I don’t blame him. Someone was supposed to supply him the balls. “Apart from Nuhu Adams and Mubarak Wakaso, all the other players were very average.”

She also noted that, it was time for coach Kwesi Appiah to exit the senior national team. She said he has done well and was time for him to move on.

“Drop that coach. No drop him,” she said

“We had coaching deficiencies,” she lamented, “why do you take off Dede Ayew and keep Owusu.” She questioned the tactical decision of Kwasi Appiah which saw the black stars losing after a penalty shootout to the Tunisian National Team.

The Black Stars of Ghana lost 4-5 on penalties to Tunisia in the second round of the 2019 AFCON after 1-1 draw 120 minutes.