‘You can organise free concert for defeated Kotoko players’ – Sam George trolls Kuami Eugene

The Phobians grabbed the bragging rights in Sunday’s Super Clash, with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh getting the winning goal.

As a brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level energy drink, which sponsors both Hearts and Kotoko, Kuami Eugene was being talked to to perform before kick-off.

However, some Hearts fans, including Sam George, vehemently kicked against the idea due to the singer’s affiliation to Kotoko.

“Accra Hearts of Oak belongs to the fans. We say we do not want Kwami Eugene to perform at our stadium on Sunday,” the lawmaker tweeted when reports emerged of a possible performance from the Lyn Entertainment signee.

“He can perform at Baba Yara before they leave Kumasi or perform on their team bus but at our Accra Sports Stadium di3r, make them forget kraa. End of discussion.”

Sam George went ahead to troll Kuami Eugene after watching Hearts defeat Kotoko at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.

“Aha, @KuamiEugene I just saw your missed call. I would call down after eating my fufu and porcupine light soup. I would soak it down with some fresh juice as I listen to Dollar on You. Please do free concert for the Kotoko boys on their way back wae. Cheers,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Hearts have now moved three points clear of Kotoko on the league table, and boosted their hopes of winning the title for the first time in 11 years.