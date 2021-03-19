The squad, which is made of mainly local players who couldn't make the cut for the main national side in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers will travel to Uzbekistan to honour the game on Thursday, March 25.

The team will also use the match as a dress rehearsal for the 2021 WAFU Cup of Nations in Nigeria and the upcoming CHAN qualifiers.

Coach Tanko has also included three players (Samuel Ashie Quaye, Percious Boah and Afriyie Barnieh) from the victorious Black Satellites side that won in Mauritania.

Below is the full squad for the friendly

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana FC), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), William Essu (Vision FC)

Ibrahim Tanko

Defenders: Christopher Nakai Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yiadom Konadu (WAFA), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Samuel Ashie (Great Olympics)

Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Moro Salifu (Bechem United), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Agyenim Boateng (Dreams FC)

Strikers: Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)