The funeral plans for the Ghanaian boxer who died in the United States was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This date was disclosed by his son, Derrick Kotey to the media.

He said though COVID-19 is part of the reasons why the funeral has delayed, the inability of the Ga-Adangbe Traditional Council of New York to secure the needed logistics for the burial is also part.

“We have a new date and it was communicated to me over the weekend,” Mr Kotey said.

“It was agreed to have it on October 3, after Coronavirus considerations.

“The postponement was as a result of the inability to secure some logistics for the burial, especially due to COVID-19 restrictions,” he added.

Former world champion Alfred Kotey dies in the US

Kotey, 52, was born June 3, 1968 and represented Ghana at the 1988 Summer Olympics and became the WBO bantamweight champion on July 30, 1994 when he earned a Unanimous Decision victory over Rafael Del Valle.

He lost the title on his third defence on October 21, 1995 when he was outpointed by Daniel Jimenez but won the World Boxing Council International Super Bantamweight strap three months later.

He died on June 30th.