Ghanaian midfield prospect Vincent Mobilla starts training with Chelsea

Sammy Danso Eghan

Ghanaian teenage midfielder, Vincent Mobilla, has been called by the English football giants, Chelsea, to undergo training with the team.

The 16-year-old's remarkable performances have caught the eye of the two-time Champions League winners, leading the Blues to offer him a chance to showcase his talent at the club.

Mobilla, who hails from the Samba Stars Academy in Ghana, has started training with Chelsea, and could earn a place in Chelsea’s youth team to further his development, if he impresses the club's technical staff.

Known for his rapid attacking style, exceptional passing vision, and tireless defensive skills, Mobilla is anticipated to excel at Chelsea.

