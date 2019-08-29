The first person to win a gold medal for Ghana was Rose Hart in the 80 metres hurdles in Brazzaville 1965.

Rose Annum won Ghana’s second gold medal in the long jump the same year.

Ghana placed 5th on the medal table in the 1965 African Games, after amassing two gold medals.

Ghana most successful campaign in the Africa Games was in 1973 when the West African nation secured seven gold medals.

Ohene Karikari and Alice Anum made history by becoming the first two Ghanaians to win two gold medals in a single African Games.

Below is the full list

1965

Events Athletes

80 metres hurdles Rose Hart

Long jump Alice Anum

1973

Events Athletes

100 metres Ohene Karikari

200 metres Ohene Karikari

Long jump Joshua Owusu

100 metres Alice Anum

200 metres Alice Anum

Discus throw Rose Hart

4 × 100 metres relay Ghana

1978

Events Athletes

100 metres Hannah Afriyie

200 metres Hannah Afriyie

4 × 100 metres relay (Men)

4 × 400 metres relay (Women)

1987

Event Athlete

Triple jump Francis Dodoo

1991

No medal

1995

Event Athletes

4 × 100 metres relay Men

1999

Events Athletes

100 metres Leonard Myles-Mills

Triple jump Andrew Owusu

2003

Events Athletes

4 X 100 metres Men

Long Jump Ignisious Gaisah

Triple Jump Andrew Owusu

Heptathlon Margaret Simpson

2007

Event Athletes

4 x 100 metres Women

Heptathlon Margaret Simpson

2011

Event Athletes

Heptathlon Margaret Simpson

Football Black Meteors

Para-sport competition

400m T54 Adjara Mohamed

1500m T53/54 Adjara Mohamed

2015

No medal

2019

Events Athletes

100 metres Rose Yeboah

4*100 metres Men