The first person to win a gold medal for Ghana was Rose Hart in the 80 metres hurdles in Brazzaville 1965.
Rose Annum won Ghana’s second gold medal in the long jump the same year.
Ghana placed 5th on the medal table in the 1965 African Games, after amassing two gold medals.
Ghana most successful campaign in the Africa Games was in 1973 when the West African nation secured seven gold medals.
Ohene Karikari and Alice Anum made history by becoming the first two Ghanaians to win two gold medals in a single African Games.
Below is the full list
1965
Events Athletes
80 metres hurdles Rose Hart
Long jump Alice Anum
1973
Events Athletes
100 metres Ohene Karikari
200 metres Ohene Karikari
Long jump Joshua Owusu
100 metres Alice Anum
200 metres Alice Anum
Discus throw Rose Hart
4 × 100 metres relay Ghana
1978
Events Athletes
100 metres Hannah Afriyie
200 metres Hannah Afriyie
4 × 100 metres relay (Men)
4 × 400 metres relay (Women)
1987
Event Athlete
Triple jump Francis Dodoo
1991
No medal
1995
Event Athletes
4 × 100 metres relay Men
1999
Events Athletes
100 metres Leonard Myles-Mills
Triple jump Andrew Owusu
2003
Events Athletes
4 X 100 metres Men
Long Jump Ignisious Gaisah
Triple Jump Andrew Owusu
Heptathlon Margaret Simpson
2007
Event Athletes
4 x 100 metres Women
Heptathlon Margaret Simpson
2011
Event Athletes
Heptathlon Margaret Simpson
Football Black Meteors
Para-sport competition
400m T54 Adjara Mohamed
1500m T53/54 Adjara Mohamed
2015
No medal
2019
Events Athletes
100 metres Rose Yeboah
4*100 metres Men