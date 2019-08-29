The first person to win a gold medal for Ghana was Rose Hart in the 80 metres hurdles in Brazzaville 1965.

Rose Annum won Ghana’s second gold medal in the long jump the same year.

READ MORE: African Games: One gold medal lifts Ghana from the bottom

Ghana placed 5th on the medal table in the 1965 African Games, after amassing two gold medals.

Ghana most successful campaign in the Africa Games was in 1973 when the West African nation secured seven gold medals.

Ohene Karikari and Alice Anum made history by becoming the first two Ghanaians to win two gold medals in a single African Games.

Below is the full list

1965

Events                                Athletes

80 metres hurdles           Rose Hart

Long jump               Alice Anum

1973

Events                 Athletes

100 metres        Ohene Karikari

200 metres        Ohene Karikari

Long jump          Joshua Owusu

100 metres        Alice Anum

200 metres        Alice Anum

Discus throw     Rose Hart

4 × 100 metres relay       Ghana

1978

   Events                 Athletes                                      

100 metres        Hannah Afriyie

200 metres        Hannah Afriyie

4 × 100 metres relay (Men)

4 × 400 metres relay (Women)

1987

Event                   Athlete

Triple jump        Francis Dodoo

1991

No medal

1995

Event                                  Athletes

4 × 100 metres relay       Men

1999

Events                 Athletes

100 metres        Leonard Myles-Mills

Triple jump       Andrew Owusu

2003

Events                                Athletes

4 X 100 metres                Men

Long Jump             Ignisious Gaisah

Triple Jump             Andrew Owusu

Heptathlon         Margaret Simpson

2007

Event                                  Athletes

4 x 100 metres              Women

Heptathlon         Margaret Simpson

2011

Event                Athletes

Heptathlon        Margaret Simpson

Football             Black Meteors     

Para-sport competition

400m T54            Adjara Mohamed

1500m T53/54   Adjara Mohamed

2015

No medal

2019

Events                                Athletes

100 metres                       Rose Yeboah

4*100 metres                   Men