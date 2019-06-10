Myohang Forces from the Western region, Talent Bridge from the Central region and Juaboso D/A Primary from the Western North region have all booked their places in the national finals to be held in Kumasi.

Myohang Forces emerged winners of Zone 3 after defeating Talent Bridge Academy 2-1 in the final at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) park in Takoradi.

The champions made it to the final after topping the Western region group, which contained the likes of Alavanyo D/A Primary, SIPL/PSG Basic School and rivals Myohang Barracks.

Talent Bridge Academy also had to qualify from the Central region group A, which contained Dankwakrom D/A Primary, Precious Gift Int. School and Excellence Preparatory.

They then defeated Nyenesi Catholic Primary, who topped the Central region group B, to qualify as regional winners.

Juaboso D/A Primary also topped the Western North region after battling St. Philip Preparatory, Asanka Model Primary and Suiano Anglican Presby.

In all, 16 teams from the Western, Western North and Central regions were paired into four groups to compete in Zone 3.

The national finals will be hosted in Kumasi from July 3 to July 6 2019.

Below are the teams that have qualified from Zone 3 of the 2019 Milo U-13 Champions League:

1. Myohang Forces

2. Talent Bridge

3. Juaboso D/A Primary