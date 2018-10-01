Theodore Asampong tops at MTN CEO's Invitational golf

news

Thoeodore Asampong finished tops of the podium to ensure he emerged the winner of the ultimate, by the slightest of margins at the latest MTN CEO's Invitational Golf tournament which teed off Friday afternoon at the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono near Tema.

Asampong grossed 32 points to beat runner-up, Geoffrey Avornyotse by a single point to win the highly classed men's group A division. 3rd and 4th also followed very closely, Innocent Wayne only edging Martin K. Osei on countback to finish 3rd as both ended the day on 30, just a point behind Avornyotse.

Asampong, a member of the Celebrity Golf Club hosts who was incidentally also the MC of the closing ceremony, finished off by announcing himself as the recipient of the first prize consisting of a huge trophy and souvenirs from the MTN sponsors to round off an afternoon's celebration of golf and business which travelled deep into the night at the close of the week.

"This is the perfect home and win situation, I'm so glad to be the winner here. I'm very excited and honoured to go home with ths trophy after asking permission from my wife to be this late," an obviously elated Asampong said in the wake of his triumph.

In men's group B, Augustine Mensah-Hohoayi totalled 35 points to win the group play, Mark Peverett followed in second place with 34 points whilst Oswald Amuzu finished on 33 points to take third place.

Other winners were Agnes Adams who grossed 37 points to win the ladies' division, three points clear of runner-up, Vida Anang as Helen Appiah took home the third prize on 33 points.

Concluding the awards pool for the MTN CEO's Invitational at the Celebrity Golf Club was the Seniors' division for players over the age of 55 years, former Tema Golf Club captain, Kwaku Okyere emerging tops on 29 points gross whilst Joseph Dadson took second place. All winners went home with a trophy and MTN souvenirs each.

"One of the our primary goals when we developed the concept of the invitational golf tournament was to foster cordial relationships with our key stakeholders and the gradual acceptance and increase in participation by those who matter in the business space is a testament to the critical role these invitational tournaments play in the business sector," MTN Board Chairman, Ishmael Yamson said in his closing remarks.

"Today's tournament offers us another opportunity to network, forge stronger relationships and enjoy our favourite game. Let me congratulate the winners of today's invitational tournament, you have done a sterling job and deserve commendations. Thanks to those who contributed to making this event possible especially you the participants," Mr. Yamson added.