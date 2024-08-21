African Games: GBC staff were paid GHc100 per day, foreigners got GHc1,000 – Sam George

On Monday, the Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif claimed that $3 million was paid to the GBC as the official broadcaster for the Games.

However, the Minister’s claims were rejected by the Director General of the GBC, Prof. Amin Alhassan, in an interview with Uniiq FM on Tuesday.

According to him, the GBC only received a sum of $105,000 for its entire coverage of the Games, which took place between February and March this year.

Same George alleges low payment of GBC's local staff during African Games

In light of the confusion surrounding exactly how much was paid for the coverage, Sam George has also raised issues over payment of GBC’s local staff who covered the Games.

“Even if it was $105,000 that was paid, we need to now understand from GBC how that money was disbursed and who got what and how it was paid because we are told that foreign broadcasters who came through the same GBC were paid 1000 cedis a day as stipend so why were the Ghanaian staff of GBC paid a 100 Ghana cedis,” the legislator said on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.

“Questions have to be answered…We will do a proper investigation of the issues surrounding the African Games, expenses, releases and disbursement to staff; that will happen.”