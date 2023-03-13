I’ll support my kids if they decide to represent Ghana in athletics – Asafa Powell

Powell has two kids with his Ghanaian wife and says he will support them if they want to represent Ghana in competitions.

“I have kids, two of them with my current wife. With her being Ghanaian, there is going to be pressure on which country they compete for but … My kids have shown signs of being athletic,” Powell said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I will support them. I will just be the supporting factor and guide them where sports are concerned. If they want to compete for Ghana, I will support them and if they pick Jamaica, I will support them.”

Powell, who was once the fastest man in the world, also revealed future plans to become an athletics coach.

According to him, he wants to remain in the sport despite retiring and aims to help nurture other athletes.

“I definitely would like to be a coach. I love track and field and will help in whatever way I can to help the athletes in the sport. I want to be involved in the sport for the rest of my life.