Government spent $4.5 million on African Games accreditation tags – Woyome

“Even the games management system itself…the cost of putting it together and even the standard we all know anytime we go to such events at the continental level, you notice that if you are even a journalist that is going to cover the event,” he said.

“The accreditation process and the tags given…we did not see any of those but do you know how much we spent? As we are told, it was $4.5 million for that. So what actually went into it? So I have even written to ATOS, for answers.”

Woyome accuses government of spending $15 million on feeding African Games athletes

Woyome also revealed that $15 million was spent on feeding athletes during the Games, which took place in February and March.

The MP for South Tongu, therefore, called for further investigation into the details of how the monies were spent during the Games.

The budgets allocated for the African Games have come under the spotlight after the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) contradicted the Sports Ministry’s claim that $3 million was spent on the coverage of the Games.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry has doubled down on its stance that it paid in excess of $3.5 million for the coverage of the African Games.

A statement released by sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif, said some media organisations submitted proposals to cover the Games but an agreement of $3.6 million was ultimately reached between the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Sports Ministry.

He explained that, as the official broadcaster for the Games, GBC elected to use the services of third parties to assist them in their production and coverage.

Mustapha Ussif said a total amount of $2.5 million was paid to the GBC, with the amount divided into two instalments of $1 million and $1.5 million.