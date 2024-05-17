NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah reveals how AI helps athletes prepare for games

He took the stage to discuss the impact of AI and fintech on sports during a panel on Fintech and the Creative Economy.

Owusu-Koramoah, a standout linebacker for the Cleveland Browns, shared how advanced data analytics and wearable technology are revolutionizing athletic performance and fan engagement.

He emphasized the critical role of data analytics in enhancing performance and fan interaction.

"Data analytics is very huge, whether it's from performance, fan engagement, or the wearable technology that we have on," Owusu-Koramoah explained.

He detailed how wearable tech helps him optimize his training and recovery. "There may be days where I go to sleep with wearable technology on just to be able to know what my sleep numbers are, how many hours I was in the room, how I can do better, what I need to eat before I go to bed, and how I can improve my velocity during runs."

He highlighted the impact of Fintech on the sports industry, particularly in fan engagement.

He noted the Cleveland Browns' recent initiative to secure marketing rights in Nigeria, allowing them to stream games and sell merchandise. "They're utilizing a lot of techniques, even as far as blockchain, to make the information very open and experimental," he added.

Addressing the intersection of sports and technology, Owusu pointed out the growing influence of eSports and video games.

"You don't know how beneficial those things can be until you see the techniques and information they provide about how to work the sport, whether it's FIFA, boxing, or NBA," he remarked.

He acknowledged the dual nature of video games, emphasizing their potential for both addiction and educational value.

The NFL Star also discussed the broader implications of technology in sports, particularly regarding health metrics.

"Fintech has revolutionized how we track our metrics, whether it's nutrition, stress levels, or blood pressure," he said. "When we tap into what these things mean for development, recruiting, and talent finding, they can yield great fruit."

Read Also : AI is helping create and produce songs with less effort - Mr. Eazi The summit, the first of its kind in Ghana, brought together leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across Africa and beyond to chart the course for the continent's digital future.

The 3i Africa Summit 2024 provided a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, setting the stage for a new era of innovation and growth across the continent.