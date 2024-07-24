'Relatives' sent to Norway to bring corpse of dead 'paralympic coach' home also ran away

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has come under strong criticism after some para-athletes who travelled for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon eloped after touching down in Oslo.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security said 11 athletes were supposed to show up for the marathon but failed to even register for the competition.

Relatives of dead "paralympic coach" also abscond in Norway

A member of the contingent was arrested trying to enter Sweden, while the team's coach, George Gyamfi Gyasi, also died at a hospital after collapsing.

While the president of the Paralympic Committee has described the para-team as imposters, he further revealed that relatives of the deceased who were sent to bring his corpse back to Ghana have also absconded after landing in Norway.

“If you look at the first application, it was six or seven people they applied for initially. They were denied visas, they got the letters they wanted subsequently forged, but upon arrival, they absconded, and one died,” Samson Deen is quoted as saying by Asaaseradio.com.

“They subsequently wrote to the Norwegian embassy again and requested to send the families of the one who died The people went, they couldn’t bring the corpse. The four also absconded, these guys are known. They’ve been identified.”