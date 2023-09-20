Shatta Wale drags NSA, Akufo-Addo’s daughter in beef with Stonebwoy over Accra Stadium

Shatta Wale’s Freedom Wave Concert is scheduled for December 25, but has a series of pre-events lined up from December 20 to 24.

Stonebwoy, on the other hand, is set to hold his annual Bhim Concert on December 22 at the same Accra Sports Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frustrated by the turn of events, Shatta Wale ranted in a Facebook live video, accusing Stonebwoy of trying to sabotage his concert.

He also slammed the NSA and its boss, Prof Peter Twumasi, for agreeing to give the stadium to Stonebwoy despite knowing he also had a concert at the same venue.

“You people told my team that to do a show at the stadium, you need three days set-up so if I’m doing my show on the 25th, we need three days ahead set-up,” the “On God” singer lamented.

“So the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th should be used for the set-up because you know that my show is happening on the 25th of December. That’s what you told my team in the first place.

“Secondly, there was a meeting between the Prof and my team and you agreed that this show should happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale was also very critical of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s daughter, whom he accused of lobbying on behalf of Stonebwoy.

“All I heard is that the president’s daughter called the stadium. The stadium doesn’t belong to any of us.

“How did they even communicate with the president’s daughter for her to say Stonebwoy should be allowed to do his show, but we should be denied ours?

“Is the president’s daughter into showbiz? Does she do music? Stonebwoy and his people can take the stadium and chew it,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT