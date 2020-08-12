Digital sector in focus: Best Online Betting Platform

Pulse Pick: SOCCABET

This episode of #PulseDigitalPicks puts the spotlight on how a betting company is maximising the use of digital tools for great customer satisfaction.

SOCCABET, a betting company has operated in Ghana since the year 2015. The betting company through digital has been innovative and offered competitive services and solutions to its clients and partners.

The betting platform in Ghana is not just about the sports industry and being a profitable organisation. SOCCABET’s commitment goes beyond that. As a betting company, integrity and fair play is a priority for their operations in Ghana. The company stands out in the unrivalled quality of their product portfolio and services to their clients.

SOCCABET also invests in both human resource and technology to better the brand and adapt to the future of their industry.

With a variety of offers in sports betting and virtual games, the platform aims to be the most trusted betting company in Ghana with wins up to GHc1,000,000.00 and instant payouts.

Soccabet GHc1,000,000 winner

Why SOCCABET stands out

The betting industry is about trust, integrity and fair play. SOCCABET offers this in addition to the perfect user experiences for clients.

Having a key focus on digital, the company is equipped with the right tools to make them stand out. Here are a few unique offers from the betting platform:

Best odds and instant payouts

Easy Accessibility: Bet online or any of their many shops around Ghana.

Variety: They offer a wide range of sports betting and virtual games.

Big Wins: Win up to GHc 1,000,000. Yes, one million Ghana Cedis.

SOCCABET has achieved a lot and made progress throughout their stay in Ghana. A practical story of their work was paying their biggest winner in the country GHc1,000,000 without stress after he placed a bet of GHc60. There are many more who have had instant results through digital or by visiting any of SOCCABET’s shops.

“We are proud of our achievements and the hard work throughout the years, to deliver on our promise of being a great place to work where people are inspired to be the best they can be. Powerful emotions such as passion, winning, anticipation, optimism, and fun link the emotional world of sports and the commercialisation of rational sports data. SOCCABET confidently balances both - its family of over 3,000 professional and highly motivated employees have one thing in common: a passion for precision and accuracy,” a statement from the betting company reads.

Visit SOCCABET’s website HERE. Their handles on Instagram and Twitter is @soccabet. On Facebook, it is Soccabet Ghana.