Digital sector in focus: Best Digital Educator

Pulse Pick: Webster University

This episode of #PulseDigitalPicks puts the spotlight on complementing education with digital.

With a mission to ensure high quality learning experience, Webster University opened in Ghana in the year 2014, their only campus on the African continent.

Having already thrived in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, the 105-year-old liberal arts school has an international network of campuses in countries like Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, Thailand, China, Greece, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan.

Webster University, a school that wants to transform students for global citizenship and individual excellence allows diversified cultural experiences and enriching academic environment.

For example, the school gives the unique opportunity for students to study abroad during their course of study for a nine-week term, semester or an entire academic year in any of Webster University’s international network of campuses.

The school also has flexible schedules to satisfy the needs of both undergraduates and graduated. Their Master’s programmes can be completed in just 14 months with scheduled classes in the evening to suit working professionals.

Webster University Ghana has dual accreditation by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) of Ghana and the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) of the United States of America.

Why Webster University stands out

The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 has tested a lot of schools in terms of going virtual and their digital capabilities. However, Webster University Ghana has not skipped a beat.

The East Legon-based school in Ghana’s capital, Accra quickly transitioned to virtual teaching and learning in April 2020 and has had an uninterrupted run through their summer classes.

Webster University Ghana is set to re-open in mid to late August with a hybrid of online and offline education.

Here some key points that make the school stand out:

WorldClassroom: A proprietary virtual library with close to 70, 000 ebooks.

Webster Success Center: A platform that helps secure virtual internships with foreign companies for their students.

Summer Virtual Learning Program: A 4-week transition and college preparation programme for high school seniors.

Curriculum: All Webster University students follow the same curriculum worldwide.

Degree: All students receive a degree issued from the United States of America regardless of the specific degree area.

Webster Ghana’s Campus Director, Mrs Christa Sanders-Bobtoya highlights the unique opportunities the school offers to its students across the world.

"Webster University has been a recognised as a global leader in online education since the late ’90s,” Christa tells Pulse.com.gh.

“Given the university's expertise in online learning, students have a wonderful opportunity to continue their studies virtually, receiving the same quality education they would have experienced in person, thanks to the myriad of online tools, training sessions and platforms available to all Webster students throughout the worldwide network.”

Webster University has ongoing admission for both undergraduate and graduate programmes - August and October 2020 starts (www.webster.edu.gh). The school plans to start online and transition into the classrooms in the last quarter of the year.