The 24-year-old has seen his career take a major hit following two successive losses to the Mexican hotshot.

However, Dogboe believes he could avenge those defeats should he fight Navarrete in a different weight division.

"Most definitely [I’d like to fight him again], that's what the weight division needs. It needs to be explosive, it needs to be on fire," he said.

"When I captured the world title, I made a promise to myself and to the fans that look I am going to make this division exciting and that is what happened.”

The young Ghanaian boxer went on to wish Navarrete well in his next fight, as the Mexican is due to defend his WBO Super Bantamweight title against Francisco De Vaca on August 17.

Last December, Dogboe lost his WBO super bantamweight title to Navarette following a one-sided bout.

It was the first professional defeat in the career of the Ghanaian after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.

Dogboe had a rematch with Navarette in May, but again fell flat against the Mexican in another lopsided encounter.

This time, the Ghanaian could not last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the final round.

Dogboe’s camp initially announced that the young boxer would quite the sport in order to focus on schooling.

However, the boxer is currently being trained by the experienced Frederick Roach as he looks to get his career back on track.