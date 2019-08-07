The Black Stars exited the 2019 Africa Cup of nations in the Round of 16, losing on penalties against Tunisia, which was their worst performance in the continent’s showpiece in 13 years.

Several Ghanaians have poured out their anger at the Black Stars abysmal performance at AFCON 2019.

Essien one time the pivot of the Black Stars and Chelsea midfield who excelled with the national team, playing a key role as the Black Stars participated in their first FIFA World Cup in 2006 has added his voice to the conversation.

"I don't really follow them that much. I saw a few of their games but it was a very disappointing tournament for them.

36-year-old, capped 59 times, however, has backed the team to return to winning ways.

"Its over, it's finished, and they have to regroup, work hard and hopefully they can do better in the next tournament."

Michael Essien is currently a player cum coach of Azerbaijan side Sabail FK.

The Black Stars will start the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in the next two months.