The celebrated tennis player made $3.4m dollars in prize money and bagged over $25m dollar in endorsements.

Japanese tennis star, Naomi Osaka, is the second highest-paid female athlete in the last one year.

The 21-year-old sensation benefited from lucrative endorsements as well as prize-winning pots totalling up to $24.3 million.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber is third on Forbes’ female money list after making £9.7m ($11.8m) this year.

Interestingly, the top 11 highest-paid female athletes in the world are all tennis players.

United States footballer Alex Morgan comes in 12th after earning £4.75m ($5.8m) this year.

See Forbes’ top 10 highest-paid female athletes below:

1. Serena Williams (tennis)

Total Earnings: £24m ($29.2m)

Prize Money: £3.4m

Endorsements: £20.5m

2. Naomi Osaka (tennis)

Total Earnings: $24.3 million

Prize Money: $8.3 million

Endorsements: $16 million

3. Angelique Kerber (tennis)

Total Earnings: £9.7m ($11.8m)

Prize Money: £4.3m

Endorsements: £5.4m

4. Simona Halep (tennis)

Total Earnings: £8.4m ($10.2m)

Prize Money: £5.1m

Endorsements: £3.3m

5. Sloane Stephens (tennis)

Total Earnings: £7.9m ($9.6m)

Prize Money: £3.3m

Endorsements: £4.5m

6. Caroline Wozniacki (tennis)

Total Earnings: £6.2m ($7.5m)

Prize Money: £3.3m

Endorsements: £2.9m

7. Maria Sharapova (tennis)

Total Earnings: £5.8m ($7m)

Prize Money: £825K

Endorsements: £4.9m

8. Karolina Pliskova (tennis)

Total Earnings: £5.1m ($6.3m)

Prize Money: £3.8m

Endorsements: £1.4m

9. Elina Svitolina (tennis)

Total Earnings: £5m ($6.1m)

Prize Money: £3.8m

Endorsements: £1.2m

10 (tie). Venus Williams (tennis)

Total Earnings: £4.8m ($5.9m)

Prize Money: £740K

Endorsements: £4.1m

10 (tie). Garbine Muguruza (tennis)

Total Earnings: £4.8m ($5.9m)

Prize Money: £1.9m

Endorsements: £2.8m