According to his agent, Mark Steinberg, Woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries.

“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg told Golf Digest, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

According to a statement from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a “roll-over traffic collision” at approximately 7:12 a.m.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”