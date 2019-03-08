Ghana over the years have had several women who have made great impact to the development of the game, but Pulse Sports has selected five of the most outstanding women from a long list.

Alberta Sackey

She was the first skipper to qualify Ghana for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1999.

Alberta Sackey was the first Ghanaian female player to win the African Footballer of the Year in 2002.

Juliet Bawuah

She is one of the few Ghanaian female sports journalists who have made great strides in the industry.

Juliet Bawuah has interviewed prominent sports personalities including current FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Adjoa Bayor

She was former Black Queens skipper and she helped Ghana qualify for their first FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999. Adjoa Bayor made Ghana proud when she emerged as the Africa Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2003.

Martha Bissah

In 2014, she won a gold medal in the girls' 800m race at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics. In February 2017, she won four gold medals and is regarded as the most outstanding track athlete at the MEAC Indoor and Track & Field Championships.

Mercy Tagoe

She played for the Black Queens and she also led the senior national women's football team of Ghana to win the WAFU Championship, making her the first woman in the Ghana's football history to win a title as a coach.

She was part of the team at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. On club level she played for Bluna Ladies in Ghana.

Nadia Eke

She started out with undeveloped track and field facilities to become the reigning African Triple Jump champion.

Mukarama Abdulai

She made history in 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup when emerged as Ghana's first ever Ghanaian female to win the top scorer's award at the world stage as she bagged seven goals in the process.