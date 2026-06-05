Beauty That Works: Experience the Ingredients, Rituals & Fragrance of Tesori d’Oriente at Dal Beauty Centre

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beauty should do more than look good—it should make you feel good too. That's the philosophy behind Tesori d’Oriente, a brand that combines naturally derived ingredients, traditional beauty rituals, and long-lasting fragrances to create products that work for both your skin and your senses.

Available at Dal Beauty Centre, Tesori d’Oriente is formulated with over 94% naturally derived ingredients and contains no parabens, mineral oils, or synthetic dyes. Each collection is inspired by beauty traditions from around the world and enriched with ingredients known for their nourishing properties.

From the Ayurveda Ritual featuring Amla, Neem Oil, Aloe Vera, and Calendula, to the Hammam Ritual infused with Argan Oil and Orange Blossom, every product is designed to elevate your daily routine. Other favourites include the elegant White Musk collection, the rich and luxurious Byzantium range, and the delicate Japanese Rituals line with Camellia Oil and Peony Extract.

Beyond fragrance, Tesori d’Oriente body care products contain ingredients such as Glycerin, Sweet Almond Oil, and Vitamin E to help keep skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discover Tesori d’Oriente at Dal Beauty Centre

The collection extends beyond body care to include perfumes, body mists, reed diffusers, scented candles, room sprays, and laundry softeners—allowing you to enjoy your favourite fragrance throughout your day and home.

For premium body care, oriental fragrances, and luxury home scents in Accra, visit Dal Beauty Centre and discover Beauty That Works.

Bring Luxury Into Your Home

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beauty that works is not limited to personal care. Tesori d’Oriente's home fragrance collection helps transform everyday spaces into relaxing environments. Products such as reed diffusers, scented candles, and room sprays can help: Refresh indoor spaces

Create a calming atmosphere

Add a signature fragrance to your home

Keep clothing and linens smelling fresh It's a simple way to elevate your everyday surroundings with the same luxurious fragrances you love on your skin.

Discover Tesori d’Oriente at Dal Beauty Centre

Discover Tesori d’Oriente at Dal Beauty Centre

Whether you're shopping for yourself or searching for the perfect gift, you'll find products designed to nourish, refresh, and elevate your daily routine.

Visit Dal Beauty Centre

Advertisement

Advertisement

Location: 11A Kimberly Avenue, Tkai Plaza, Okaishie, Accra Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday | 6:00 AM – 5:00 PM Contact: 0244772599 Follow Dal Beauty Centre: Instagram: @dalbeautycentre TikTok: @dalbeautycentre Facebook: @dalbeautycentre Experience Beauty That Works with Tesori d’Oriente—where effective body care meets unforgettable fragrance.