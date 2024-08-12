Advertisement

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 updates (24 November 2020)

01:02 - 12 August 2024
Ministry of Health, Kenya
Today 727 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,913 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 78,512 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 848,016. From the cases 705 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

