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Do we really need religion to succeed? Elizabeth Essuman sparks debate on faith and growth

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:42 - 17 August 2026
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Is Religion Necessary for Growth… Do We Need it to Succeed? Elizabeth Essuman and her Guests on this week’s ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’ quiz

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On this episode of ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman and her guests, the question is simple — do we really need religion to succeed in life or for a prosperous growth as humans?

This episode quizzes if humans can live meaningful lives without the sheer belief in God, plus if there is no God, what gives life meaning, morality, and purpose?

As to whether humans can develop morality through reason, human values, and good sense — ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’ dished out the answers, honestly and provocatively, you don’t want to blink to miss this episode.

True that religion is not strictly necessary for personal or societal growth. Many people and secular societies achieve high levels of success, happiness, and moral stability without it; however, religion still provides powerful community support, personal comfort, and ethical guidance that helps many individuals thrive.

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Scriptures’ origin to back for or against on this episode played its role — the possibility of divine revelation, and the consequences of believing or rejecting God's existence, also surfaced.

Whether you agree that religion gives people a clear moral guide and offers hope and comfort during hard times, or that personal drive and hard work lead to success, and ethics and laws keep societies safe without faith… one thing is sure, you will have a take-home pack with some food for thought after watching.

Watch this episode of ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz

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