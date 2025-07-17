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France vs England: thrilling football showdown for the World Championship bronze medal

16:31 - 17 July 2025
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The year's main football tournament is entering the home stretch. On the night of July 18-19, the third-place match will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, with the winner claiming the bronze medal.

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France against England isn’t just a consolation final but a clash between two star-studded national teams with tremendous offensive potential. Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé versus Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham: it’s a show you won’t want to miss. Add some more excitement to watching the bronze final: click the link and support your favorite team with 1xBet, the best sports betting site. Play responsibly, and luck will be on your side.

Odds: France to win – 1.952, draw – 3.945, England to win – 4.005.

H2H history and the road to the bronze final

In the semifinals, France lost to Spain (2-0), while England proved powerless against Argentina’s determination to win (2-1). Les Bleus have one of the best offenses in this World Championship, having scored 16 goals in 7 matches, and the deepest squad. That’s why they enter the bronze medal match as the clear favorites.

France comfortably won its group, facing Senegal (3-1), Iraq (3-0), and Norway (4-1), and eliminated Sweden (3-0), Paraguay (1-0), and Morocco (2-0) in the knockout stage. England also finished first in its group, which included Croatia (4-2), Ghana (0-0), and Panama (2-0). In the knockout stage, the Three Lions defeated the DR Congo (2-1) and Mexico (3-2) and beat Norway (2-1) in extra time.

The H2H history favors England: 17 wins and 5 draws in 32 games against Les Bleus. However, in the 21st century, France has held the upper hand: England has won only 1 of 7 head-to-head matches, drawn once, and suffered 5 losses, including its elimination by France in Qatar.

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Team rosters

In the semifinal against Spain, France’s defensive leader, William Saliba, was injured. The Arsenal center-back will definitely miss the bronze final, and he could be replaced by Maxence Lacroix or Ibrahima Konaté. All other players are ready and awaiting this significant match.

Thomas Tuchel is still facing the same issues with his defensive flanks. Reece James was injured again in the match against Argentina, but Jarell Quansah’s suspension has ended, and the Bayer 04 center-back can once again fill the gap on the right side of the defense.

Pre-match analysis

Two or more goals were scored in 6 of the 7 matches involving France. Didier Deschamps’ side scored at least one goal in every game except for the semifinal loss to Spain. England conceded at least one goal in every knockout-round match, but also averaged two goals per fixture. Therefore, the bronze medal match has the potential to deliver a high-scoring shootout with an unpredictable outcome.

Use pre-match analysis and bet on your favorite team via the link with 1xBet, the best sports betting site. But remember, responsible gambling is your best asset in the world of sports predictions.

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