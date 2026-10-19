Black Sharks qualify for 2026 Beach Soccer AFCON after beating Nigeria 7-4

Ghana’s Black Sharks beat Nigeria 7-4 to qualify for the 2026 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal, securing a return to the continental stage.

Ghana’s national beach soccer team, the Black Sharks, have qualified for the 2026 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal after defeating arch-rivals Nigeria 7-4 in the final round of qualifiers.

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The emphatic victory secures Ghana’s return to the continental competition and marks a significant step in the team’s efforts to re-establish itself among Africa’s leading beach soccer nations.

The Black Sharks delivered an impressive attacking performance to overcome Nigeria, demonstrating determination, composure, and clinical finishing in a decisive encounter between the two West African rivals.

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Black Sharks overcome Nigeria to seal AFCON qualification

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The Ghana-Nigeria rivalry provided an intense backdrop to the qualification contest, with both sides seeking a place at the tournament in Senegal.

Ghana approached the decisive encounter with qualification in sight and responded with an attacking display that put Nigeria under sustained pressure.

The Black Sharks established an early advantage and maintained their attacking threat throughout the match. They also showed resilience whenever Nigeria attempted to fight back, ensuring that their opponents could not overturn the deficit.

The final score of 7-4 underlined Ghana’s attacking quality and ability to deliver when the stakes were high.

The result also highlighted the importance of defensive organization in a contest where both teams posed a considerable threat going forward.

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Ghana set sights on the 2026 Beach Soccer AFCON in Senegal

Qualification for the 2026 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations represents an important opportunity for Ghana to compete against the continent’s best teams.

The Black Sharks last participated in the competition in 2024 and have since been working towards a return to the continental stage.

Their qualification for the Senegal tournament offers an opportunity to assess their progress, build team cohesion, and compete against some of Africa’s most established beach soccer nations.

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The victory over Nigeria will also provide a confidence boost as Ghana prepares for the challenges ahead.

Black Sharks face tough competition in Senegal

At the tournament, Ghana will have the opportunity to test themselves against leading African beach soccer nations, including hosts and defending champions Senegal, as well as former champions Egypt and Morocco.

The competition will provide a demanding test of the Black Sharks’ quality, tactical discipline, and consistency against experienced opposition.

Beyond the continental title, the tournament also carries added significance because of the opportunity to qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.