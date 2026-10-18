Newly discovered plant in Peru named after Lionel Messi
Scientists have named a newly described plant species Salvia messii in honour of Lionel Messi.
The plant grows in the Peruvian Andes, has blue-and-white flowers and can reach 1.5 metres tall.
Researchers classify it as endangered because of its limited distribution and threats to its habitat.
Argentina football star Lionel Messi has had a newly described plant species named in his honour by scientists, with its light blue and white flowers resembling the colours of Argentina’s national football shirt according to ESPN.
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A newly discovered plant in Peru has been named after Lionel Messi, called Salvia messi. The plant appears to have the same colors as Argentina 🇦🇷 https://t.co/dKXswnJL8a— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 17, 2026
The plant, named Salvia messii, is found in the Andes mountain range in central and southern Peru. It has been classified as endangered because it grows in a limited area, according to a scientific study published in the journal Phytotaxa on October 2, 2026.
The researchers named the plant after Messi in recognition of his achievements in football and the inspiration he has provided to millions of people and the colours of its flowers also resemble Argentina’s famous blue-and-white jersey.
According to reports on the description of the plant, Salvia messii is an aromatic shrub that can grow up to 1.5 metres tall. It grows on rocky mountain slopes at elevations of about 2,000 to 2,400 metres above sea level.
The scientific study was conducted by Paúl Gonzáles of Peru’s National University of San Marcos, Argentine researcher Rolando Uría and Jean Capcha-Ramos of the environmental organisation Huarango Nature.
The researchers examined the plant’s features and compared them with other known species before formally describing it as a new species.
The researchers classified Salvia messii as endangered because its known distribution is limited. Reports on the study say the plant has been documented in six locations in Peru’s Lima and Ica regions.
Messi, 39, is widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players. He captained Argentina to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, adding football’s biggest international trophy to an already decorated career.
Lionel Messi scored a brace in Miami's 3-1 win over Atlanta on Saturday, October 17 extending his goal tally further.
The naming of Salvia messii shows that Messi’s influence has extended beyond the football pitch into science and nature.