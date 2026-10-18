Advertisement

Newly discovered plant in Peru named after Lionel Messi

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:38 - 18 October 2026
Lionel Messi (left) and Slavia Messii, the plant named after Messi (right)
Lionel Messi (left) and Slavia Messii, the plant named after Messi (right)
Scientists in Peru have named an endangered plant species Salvia messii after Lionel Messi. Its blue-and-white flowers resemble Argentina’s national football colours.
Advertisement

  • Scientists have named a newly described plant species Salvia messii in honour of Lionel Messi.

  • The plant grows in the Peruvian Andes, has blue-and-white flowers and can reach 1.5 metres tall.

  • Researchers classify it as endangered because of its limited distribution and threats to its habitat.

Advertisement

Argentina football star Lionel Messi has had a newly described plant species named in his honour by scientists, with its light blue and white flowers resembling the colours of Argentina’s national football shirt according to ESPN.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid demand Javier Tebas’ immediate resignation as LaLiga boss over Goebbels comparison

The plant, named Salvia messii, is found in the Andes mountain range in central and southern Peru. It has been classified as endangered because it grows in a limited area, according to a scientific study published in the journal Phytotaxa on October 2, 2026. 

Advertisement
Salvia messii
Salvia messii

The researchers named the plant after Messi in recognition of his achievements in football and the inspiration he has provided to millions of people and the colours of its flowers also resemble Argentina’s famous blue-and-white jersey.

According to reports on the description of the plant, Salvia messii is an aromatic shrub that can grow up to 1.5 metres tall. It grows on rocky mountain slopes at elevations of about 2,000 to 2,400 metres above sea level.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi turns on the magic one last time as Argentina seal farewell victory

The scientific study was conducted by Paúl Gonzáles of Peru’s National University of San Marcos, Argentine researcher Rolando Uría and Jean Capcha-Ramos of the environmental organisation Huarango Nature.

Advertisement

The researchers examined the plant’s features and compared them with other known species before formally describing it as a new species.

The researchers classified Salvia messii as endangered because its known distribution is limited. Reports on the study say the plant has been documented in six locations in Peru’s Lima and Ica regions.

Messi, 39, is widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players. He captained Argentina to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, adding football’s biggest international trophy to an already decorated career.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi’s 10 greatest records with Argentina as a legendary career come to an end

Lionel Messi scored a brace in Miami's 3-1 win over Atlanta on Saturday, October 17 extending his goal tally further.

Advertisement

The naming of Salvia messii shows that Messi’s influence has extended beyond the football pitch into science and nature.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
9 simple riddles with life lessons hidden in their answers.
Lifestyle
18.10.2026
9 simple riddles with life lessons hidden in their answers.
Power outage: Areas in Tema, Eastern, Western to be affected as ECG shares 7 day schedule
News
18.10.2026
Power outage to hit parts of Accra from October 19-23; See affected areas
Mahama announces plans to build airstrips in regions without airports
News
18.10.2026
Mahama announces plans to build airstrips in regions without airports
Mahama deploys soldiers to protect 9 forest reserves from illegal miners
News
18.10.2026
Mahama deploys soldiers to protect 9 forest reserves from illegal miners
Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals names of all 1,964 evacuees from South Africa amid GH¢16m controversy: Check full list
News
18.10.2026
Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals names of all 1,964 evacuees from South Africa amid GH¢16m controversy: Check full list
President John Mahama
News
18.10.2026
Mahama reveals plans to make Ghana a pharmaceutical producer and supplier to Africa under $10bn New Economy Policy