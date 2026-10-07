Messi during the match between the national teams of Argentina and Benin on October 6, 2026, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The match will be the last time Leo Messi wears the Albiceleste jersey after announcing his retirement from international soccer.

Messi during the match between the national teams of Argentina and Benin on October 6, 2026, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The match will be the last time Leo Messi wears the Albiceleste jersey after announcing his retirement from international soccer.

Lionel Messi turns on the magic one last time as Argentina seal farewell victory

Lionel Messi delivered one final masterclass as Argentina sealed a 3-0 victory over Benin, signing off from international football in memorable style.

Argentina marked Lionel Messi’s final appearance for the national team at the Estadio Monumental with a commanding 3-0 friendly victory over Benin.

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Messi produced a fitting farewell in front of around 80,000 supporters, scoring one goal and providing two assists as Argentina extended their impressive unbeaten run on home soil.

The match was Messi’s 208th and final appearance for Argentina, bringing another chapter of his remarkable international career to a close.

After a delayed kick-off, Messi wasted little time reminding the packed stadium why he remains one of football’s biggest icons. He registered Argentina’s first shot on target after just seven minutes.

The referee then brought the game to a halt in the 10th minute, allowing the crowd to give Messi a prolonged standing ovation as they celebrated his final appearance in Argentina's colors.

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Benin, however, showed no fear despite facing the world champions and a stadium heavily backing the hosts.

Aiyegun Tosin and Junior Olaitan both came close to putting the visitors ahead, missing good opportunities that could have stunned Argentina early in the contest.

Messi was closely marked whenever he moved into dangerous areas, while Argentina’s tendency to telegraph passes towards their captain made it easier for Benin to crowd him out.

The Inter Miami star still came close to breaking the deadlock, testing Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou with a trademark curling free kick.

He also nearly found the net when he connected with Lautaro Martinez’s cross at the far post, but his volley narrowly missed the target.

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Argentina struggled to find their rhythm during the opening half, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was forced into two important saves late in the period to keep the scores level at half-time.

The breakthrough came just three minutes into the second half.

Messi delivered a dangerous corner into the penalty area, where Nicolas Otamendi produced a spectacular airborne volley to beat Dandjinou and put Argentina 1-0 ahead.

The assist was Messi’s 69th for Argentina.

He was not finished there.

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Messi registered his 70th international assist when he set up Nico Paz, who had been introduced only moments earlier. The youngster curled a superb effort beyond Dandjinou to double Argentina’s advantage.

Messi then got his name on the scoresheet.

Agustin Giay was brought down inside the penalty area by Tamimou Ouorou, giving Argentina the opportunity to extend their lead from the spot.

Messi stepped up and made no mistake, smashing the penalty into the top corner to send the Monumental into wild celebrations.

He almost added another shortly afterwards but surprisingly missed from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Argentina ultimately settled into a slower rhythm for the remainder of the match, comfortably seeing out the victory.

The victory means Argentina have now gone 11 international matches unbeaten on home soil, recording 10 wins and one draw during that run.

Their last home defeat came in November 2023.

For Benin, the defeat was only their second loss in their last seven international matches. The Cheetahs had recorded three wins and two draws during that stretch.

Benin’s lack of home fixtures remains notable, with the West African nation having not played an international match on home soil since June 2023.

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For Argentina, though, the night belonged to Messi.