GPL Week 6 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak beat Port City, Kotoko lose to All Blacks as Medeama extend lead

GPL Week 6 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak beat Port City, Kotoko lose to All Blacks as Medeama extend lead

GPL Week 6 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak beat Port City, Kotoko lose to All Blacks as Medeama extend lead

Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways, Swedru All Blacks defeated Asante Kotoko with a late penalty, and Medeama beat Heart of Lions 3-1 to extend their GPL lead.

The Ghana Premier League delivered another eventful round of action on Matchday 6, with Hearts of Oak returning to winning ways, Asante Kotoko suffering another defeat against Swedru All Blacks, and Medeama SC strengthening their position at the top of the standings.

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Hearts of Oak secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Port City FC at Legon, while Swedru All Blacks edged Kotoko by the same scoreline in a dramatic encounter at the Swedru Stadium.

Meanwhile, Medeama produced an impressive 3-1 win over Heart of Lions at the TnA Stadium to move to 14 points, opening a three-point gap over second-placed Hearts of Oak.

Bechem United also recorded an impressive comeback on a Matchday 6 weekend that delivered crucial points and renewed pressure on several teams.

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Hearts of Oak end winless run with victory over Port City

Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Port City FC at Legon, bringing their three-game winless run to an end.

Frank Abora Duku scored the decisive goal in the 20th minute, giving the Phobians an early advantage that they managed to protect until the final whistle.

Hearts approached the contest with renewed determination as they sought to recover from their recent disappointing results. Their positive start paid off when Duku rose highest to meet a cross from Dominic Nsobila, directing a powerful header beyond the Port City defence.

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Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare also played a crucial role, producing an important save to preserve Hearts' lead and help secure all three points.

The victory provided a timely boost for the Phobians as they looked to build momentum and improve their position in the league standings.

Swedru All Blacks beat Asante Kotoko with late penalty

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Swedru All Blacks continued their impressive recent record against Asante Kotoko with a dramatic 1-0 victory at the Swedru Stadium on Saturday.

The result extended the Black Magicians' winning run against the Porcupine Warriors to three consecutive matches, adding to Kotoko's frustrations in the campaign.

The contest appeared destined for a draw until Wiafe Darkwah converted a penalty in the closing stages, beating goalkeeper Dari Aziz to hand the hosts a crucial victory.

Aziz had been one of Kotoko's standout performers throughout the encounter, making several important saves to keep his side in contention.

However, his efforts were ultimately insufficient to prevent another defeat against Swedru All Blacks, who once again found a way to overcome the Kumasi giants.

The result will raise further questions about Kotoko's consistency as they seek to regain momentum in the Ghana Premier League.

Medeama beat Heart of Lions to strengthen title position

Medeama SC strengthened their position at the top of the Ghana Premier League table with a convincing 3-1 victory over Heart of Lions at the TnA Stadium.

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Emmanuel Annor opened the scoring for Medeama before Kingsley Braye delivered a decisive double, scoring in the 64th and 65th minutes to put the hosts firmly in control.

Kofi Mawutodzi Agbadji scored a consolation goal for Heart of Lions, but Medeama held on to claim all three points.

The victory took Medeama to 14 points, giving them a three-point advantage over second-placed Hearts of Oak.

Braye's quickfire brace proved decisive, underlining Medeama's attacking threat as they continued their push for the league title.

With the campaign progressing, the result strengthened the champions' position and increased the pressure on their closest challengers to keep pace.

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Bechem United produce comeback on Matchday 6

Bechem United also delivered an impressive comeback during an eventful sixth round of the Ghana Premier League.

Their performance added to a weekend in which several clubs fought for important points as the league table continued to take shape.

With Medeama setting the pace, Hearts of Oak getting back to winning ways and Kotoko dropping points, Matchday 6 proved significant for the early-season standings.

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