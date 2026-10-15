‘I have never heard of Mr Drew’ – Rex Omar responds to royalty concerns
Rex Omar has claimed he had never heard of musician Mr Drew after the singer said he had not received royalties from his music.
Speaking on Okay FM on 14 October 2026, the GHAMRO executive questioned whether Mr Drew was a registered member and had completed the necessary procedures to assign his music rights to the organisation.
Rex Omar argued that musicians must follow GHAMRO’s registration and rights-assignment procedures to enable the organisation to protect their works and administer royalty payments.
Mr Drew recently told GHOne TV that he had not received royalties from his songs, prompting questions about the processes through which musicians collect payments for the use of their works.
Speaking on Okay FM on 14 October 2026, Rex Omar was asked about Mr Drew’s complaint and whether he knew the musician.
In response, Rex Omar said he was unfamiliar with the singer’s name. He likened the situation to a car owner who fails to obtain insurance but later expects compensation after an accident.
He said;
I have never heard his name before. It is like buying a car without registering for insurance and then, when you are involved in an accident, complaining that you have not received any insurance benefits since you bought the car
Rex Omar went on to question whether Mr Drew was a registered member of GHAMRO and had completed the necessary procedures to assign his music rights to the organisation.
He explained that musicians must formally assign their rights to GHAMRO to enable the organisation to protect their works and administer the collection and distribution of royalties.
According to him, artists who have not completed the required processes should not expect the organisation to pay them royalties.
He stated,
Is he a member of GHAMRO? Has he gone to GHAMRO to fill out a form and sign over his music rights? You have to assign your music rights to GHAMRO to enable the organisation to protect your songs. So, if you have not assigned your rights to GHAMRO, how do you expect the organisation to pay you royalties? If you are a musician and you do not do the right thing, do not expect anything from GHAMRO
His remarks have brought renewed attention to the procedures musicians are expected to follow to ensure their works are registered and eligible for royalty collection through GHAMRO.