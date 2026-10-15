‘I have never heard of Mr Drew’ – Rex Omar responds to royalty concerns

Is he a member of GHAMRO? Has he gone to GHAMRO to fill out a form and sign over his music rights? You have to assign your music rights to GHAMRO to enable the organisation to protect your songs. So, if you have not assigned your rights to GHAMRO, how do you expect the organisation to pay you royalties? If you are a musician and you do not do the right thing, do not expect anything from GHAMRO