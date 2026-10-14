No new 20% tax on Netflix, Google and Amazon - GRA assures consumers

The GRA has clarified that its new digital VAT collection system will not impose an additional 20% tax on Netflix, Google, Amazon and other digital services.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has clarified that its new digital Value Added Tax (VAT) collection system will not introduce an additional 20% tax on subscriptions and payments for services such as Netflix, Google, Amazon, and other international digital platforms.

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The clarification follows recent media reports and public discussions suggesting that the new system would impose an extra 20% charge on consumers who pay for digital services.

In a statement, the GRA explained that the initiative is intended to improve the collection and accounting of taxes already applicable to electronically supplied services by non-resident companies to consumers in Ghana.

The Authority stressed that no new tax is being introduced and the existing effective tax rate remains 20%.

“The new system does not introduce a new tax or increase the existing VAT rate,” the GRA stated, adding that the measure seeks to improve the collection of taxes already due to the State.

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How the 20% digital tax is calculated

According to the GRA, the existing effective tax rate of 20% comprises three components: 15% VAT, 2.5% National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), and 2.5% Ghana Education Trust Fund (GET Fund) Levy.

The new collection mechanism will not increase any of these rates.

The Authority further assured consumers that those already paying the applicable taxes should not be charged again on the same transaction following the introduction of the system.

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It explained that approximately 92 non-resident digital service providers are currently registered with the GRA and are remitting VAT to the Authority.

Where the applicable taxes are already included in subscription prices, the new system should not result in an additional charge on the same transaction.

GRA targets 100 additional digital service providers.

The GRA disclosed that it has identified approximately 100 additional non-resident digital service providers that are not currently charging and remitting the applicable taxes.

These companies will be progressively brought into compliance with Ghana's tax laws.

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As a result, consumers using services from providers that have not previously charged the applicable taxes may see the statutory charges reflected in their payments.

The Authority explained that the move is aimed at ensuring that foreign digital service providers meet their tax obligations, promoting fairness between resident and non-resident businesses operating in Ghana.

How the new digital VAT collection system will work

Under the existing arrangement, the GRA relies largely on foreign digital service providers to declare their transactions and remit the applicable taxes.

The new system is expected to strengthen this process by allowing the tax component of qualifying transactions to be identified and collected at the point of payment through participating financial institutions and payment service providers.

According to the Authority, the change will improve tax compliance, transparency, and accountability while ensuring that the applicable revenue is properly accounted for.

The system covers qualifying electronically supplied services paid for through Ghana-issued payment instruments, including bank cards, mobile money, and other digital payment platforms.

These services include streaming subscriptions, cloud computing, online gaming, and digital advertising.

However, the GRA clarified that the system applies to digital services rather than imported physical goods. Physical goods purchased through international e-commerce platforms will continue to be subject to the applicable customs procedures.

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GRA warns against duplicate taxation

The Authority acknowledged concerns about how the new system could affect consumers and said it would continue engaging banks, payment service providers, and digital service providers to ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place.

It said the engagement would help prevent duplicate tax collection and ensure that consumers receive clear information about applicable charges.

The GRA also encouraged members of the public who encounter charges that appear inconsistent with its clarification to contact the Authority through its official channels for clarification and redress.

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What consumers should know

The GRA emphasized that improvements in tax collection should not be mistaken for the introduction of a new tax.

Consumers who already pay the applicable taxes on digital subscriptions should not face a second charge on the same transaction merely because the new system has been introduced.

However, customers using digital services from providers that have not previously charged and remitted the required taxes may notice the applicable statutory charges reflected in their payments as those providers are brought into compliance.

The Authority said the overall objective is to strengthen compliance, promote fairness among digital service providers, and ensure that taxes already required by law are accurately collected and accounted for.

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