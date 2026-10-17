Nursing students risk expulsion over TikTok videos in uniform; male educators warned over sexual harassment

Ghana’s Health Training Institutions boss, Tony Goodman, warns nursing students against TikTok videos in uniform and cautions male tutors against sexual harassment of female trainees.

Nursing and midwifery students risk removal from their schools for creating TikTok videos in their professional uniforms, Tony Goodman has warned.

Goodman says his office is working with the Nursing and Midwifery Council to monitor online conduct and enforce professional standards.

He has also cautioned male educators against sexual harassment and exploitation of female trainees, saying authorities are already handling some cases.

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Nursing and midwifery students in Ghana have been warned that they could be removed from their schools for creating social media content while wearing their professional uniforms.

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Tony Goodman, Acting Head of Health Training Institutions (HTIs), issued the warning at the 2026 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Session of the Nurse and Midwife Educators’ Society in Takoradi.

Tony Goodman, Acting Head of Health Training Institutions (HTIs)

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He said the practice could damage the reputation of the nursing and midwifery professions and must stop.

“We are going to watch social media now and if we see you as a student using uniforms for those TikTok videos, we will find a way of removing you from the school,” he said.

Mr. Goodman added that his office was working with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) to monitor social media activity and take action against those found violating professional standards. The warning he said, applies to both trainees and practising nurses and midwives.

On the part of the tutors, he also cautioned male educators against sexually harassing or exploiting female students under their supervision or face the consequences of their actions.

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He urged tutors to uphold professional ethics and remember their responsibility to protect students entrusted to them for training.

“We didn't send our children to you to train them and after training……it is a serious matter in the public service. People are not happy with us. Parents are not happy,” he said.

He added:

You cannot be training and be damaging, please. There are a lot of women in town. There are a lot of them in town, not the ones we have brought to you.

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The warnings come amid concerns about how nurses and midwives present themselves online and the need to protect students from misconduct during their training.

Goodman urged trainees and educators to respect the standards of their profession, stressing that their actions can affect public confidence in healthcare delivery.