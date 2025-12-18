Oscars to stream exclusively on YouTube from 2029 - Academy reveals

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a landmark shift in the future of the Oscars, confirming that from 2029 the prestigious ceremony will be streamed exclusively on YouTube.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, marks a dramatic departure from tradition for an industry that has long been cautious about fully embracing digital platforms. Under the new five-year agreement, the Academy Awards will no longer be broadcast on American television, bringing an end to their decades-long association with ABC.

In a joint statement, Academy chief executive Bill Kramer and Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor said the move would significantly expand the ceremony’s global reach.

“This decision allows the Academy Awards to connect with the largest possible worldwide audience, which will ultimately benefit our members and the wider film community,” they said.

The Oscars, which honour outstanding achievements in cinema and attract some of the world’s most recognisable film stars, typically draw around 20 million viewers in the United States, with millions more tuning in across the globe.

ABC’s current broadcasting agreement had been set to expire in 2028, coinciding with the 100th Academy Awards. The Disney-owned network will continue to air the ceremony until then. However, the transition to Google-owned YouTube signals a decisive pivot towards digital-first audiences as viewing habits increasingly move online.

Streaming platforms, many backed by Silicon Valley giants, have reshaped the entertainment landscape by offering lucrative deals to filmmakers and actors. While some directors have raised concerns about limited cinema releases, streaming services have steadily gained legitimacy within the awards circuit. Apple’s Best Picture win for CODA in 2022 is widely seen as a turning point.

Other major awards ceremonies have already embraced streaming. The Screen Actors Guild Awards, now rebranded as The Actors Awards, recently moved exclusively to Netflix.

YouTube currently commands the largest share of television viewing time in the United States among streaming platforms, surpassing even Netflix. The Academy believes this reach presents new opportunities to modernise the ceremony without abandoning its heritage.

“This partnership will harness YouTube’s vast global audience while introducing fresh and innovative ways for viewers to engage with the Oscars and other Academy programming, all while respecting our long-standing legacy,” the statement added.

Details of the financial agreement were not disclosed. However, industry publication Deadline reported that the fee YouTube was prepared to offer did not align with Disney’s expectations, citing unnamed sources.

An ABC Entertainment spokesperson acknowledged the end of a historic partnership, stating: “ABC has been the proud home of the Oscars for more than 50 years. We look forward to broadcasting the next three ceremonies, including the centennial celebration in 2028, and we wish the Academy continued success.”

The move comes at a time when the Oscars, like much of Hollywood, have struggled to maintain younger audiences. Viewership declined sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching a low of 10.4 million.

However, interest has shown signs of recovery. The most recent ceremony attracted 19.69 million viewers, the highest figure in five years, after being broadcast simultaneously on ABC and Disney’s streaming platform Hulu. That broadcast was not without issues, as technical problems on Hulu prevented some viewers from seeing the final awards.