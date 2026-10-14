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Pope Leo XIV has lower right lung lobe removed in cancer surgery

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 11:01 - 14 October 2026
Pope Leo XIV, the former Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, prays as he stands on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican after his election as pope May 8, 2025. The new pope was born in Chicago. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)
Pope Leo XIV has undergone a successful operation to remove part of his right lung after doctors confirmed he has lung adenocarcinoma, Vatican News has reported.
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  • Vatican News confirms Pope Leo XIV has undergone successful surgery following a lung cancer diagnosis.

  • Doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung, with no complications reported.

  • He remains hospitalised for recovery and further tests.

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The surgery was performed at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, with medical specialists removing the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung using a video-assisted technique.

Vatican News reported that a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, citing Dr Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora, confirmed that an examination conducted during the operation established the cancer diagnosis.

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV apologises for Holy See’s role in slavery as Ghana welcomes move

“An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations,” the doctors said.

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Statue of St. John Paul II in front the Gemelli Hospital in Rome (ANSA)
Statue of St. John Paul II in front the Gemelli Hospital in Rome (ANSA)

The procedure was aimed at removing the affected lung tissue completely. The operation was successful, and the medical team reported no complications.

Although Pope Leo spent approximately three hours in the operating room, the surgery itself lasted about 90 minutes. He regained consciousness normally and returned to his room on the hospital’s 10th floor after a short period of observation.

Also Read: Helicopter Crash: Pope Leo XIV sends condolences to Ghana amid national mourning

According to Vatican News, doctors will carry out additional tests on the removed tissue in the coming days as part of the Pope’s post-operative assessment.

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The Holy See has maintained its previously announced plan for a one-week hospital stay, with no changes communicated following the operation.

Pope Leo XIV has lower right lung lobe removed in cancer surgery
Pope Leo XIV has lower right lung lobe removed in cancer surgery

The Vatican Press Office is expected to provide further information on the Pope’s recovery and any new test results.

Also Read: Breaking News: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected as Pope Leo XIV

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, said Pope Leo requested dinner after the operation and spent the evening with his secretaries and other Vatican staff.

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Professor Margaritora led the surgical team, assisted by Professor Elisa Meacci, Dr Maria Teresa Congedo and Dr Leonardo Petracca Ciavarella. The anaesthesia team comprised Professor Massimo Antonelli, Dr Giovanni Punzo and Dr Giuseppe Bello.

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